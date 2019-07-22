FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 3 has formed, will dissipate off the South Carolina coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 3 has formed near the Bahamas and will dissipate as it passes the coast of the Carolinas.
In it’s latest update, the National Hurricane Center stated that At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 78.6 West or near the Bahamas.
The depression is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest is expected overnight followed by a turn toward the north and north-northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
On the forecast track, the center of the depression should remain just offshore of the east coast of Florida over the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. No significant increase in strength is anticipated, and the depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday as it nears the coast of South Carolina.
Despite the forecast track, no impacts are expected anywhere across South Carolina.
