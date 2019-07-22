First Alert: Triple digit heat index today, storms bring relief on Tuesday

By the afternoon hours, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for today. If you get one of those isolated storms, you will feel some relief from the afternoon heat. No worries if you stay dry today. Shower and storm chances look to increase for Tuesday as a strong cold front works toward the Carolinas. This will bring a line of storms to the area by Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning could lead to a few stronger storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Keep this in mind for those Tuesday plans.