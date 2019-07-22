First Alert: Triple digit heat index today, storms bring relief on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One more day of heat and humidity continues before relief arrives on Tuesday. Highs today will climb into the lower 90s on the beaches and the upper 90s inland. The heat index values will be higher in Myrtle Beach than Florence today with the beaches feeling like 105° or higher at times this afternoon. Due to this, Horry County has been included in another heat advisory for today. This is the eighth straight day of heat advisories for the area. The heat will still be dangerous for other locations. Keep this in mind for the outdoor plans today.
By the afternoon hours, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for today. If you get one of those isolated storms, you will feel some relief from the afternoon heat. No worries if you stay dry today. Shower and storm chances look to increase for Tuesday as a strong cold front works toward the Carolinas. This will bring a line of storms to the area by Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning could lead to a few stronger storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Keep this in mind for those Tuesday plans.
The cold front will not completely push through until sometime Wednesday. The front actually looks to stall out over the Atlantic, keeping the rain chances around for part of Wednesday. We will even hold onto an isolated shower and storm chance on Thursday for the beaches as well. Regardless, the temperatures will feel amazing behind this frontal system. Lower humidity and the 80s will be a common sight by the middle and end of the week.
We are also watching a weak system try to form near the Bahamas in the Atlantic. The good news? This system will get overun with some of the stronger winds aloft. The actual cold front and those stronger winds should fizzle this system out in the next couple of days. Regardless, we will keep our eyes on it.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.