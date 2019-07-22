FIRST ALERT: Heat wave ends with a bang Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An unusually strong cold front will bring an end to the recent round of heat and humidity.
Dry, mild and muggy weather will continue across the region tonight with mostly clear skies and temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 70s.
Tuesday will start off like most days over the last ten days - hot and steamy. Temperature will reach the upper 80s at the beaches and lower to middle 90s inland. The heat index will climb to 100-104 during the afternoon.
By the late afternoon and evening hours, a cold front will move into the Carolinas. As the front interacts with heat and humidity in place, storms will develop. Storms will initially develop in the western and northern portions of North Carolina. The storms will then sink southward through the late afternoon.
Storms will be most likely across the Pee Dee during the late afternoon and early evening. Storms will then drift towards the coast and be most likely during the middle to late evening hours.
The combination of high heat, humidity and the strong front will lead to the development of strong storms. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out. Dangerous lightning will be likely with most storms and some will be capable of producing strong wind gusts.
Showers and storms will gradually wind down on Wednesday night as the cold front slowly moves off shore.
Much more comfortable weather will move into the area starting Wednesday and linger through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will manage to stay below 90 degrees. Lower humidity will make it feel unusually pleasant for late July.
Heat and humidity will gradually start to return by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.