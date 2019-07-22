FIRST ALERT: Chance of tropical development increasing, no impacts expected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chances of the development of a weak tropical system near the Bahamas have increased and tropical depression may form tonight.
In it’s latest update, the National Hurricane Center stated that “showers and thunderstorms have increased in association with an area of low pressure located near Andros Island in the Bahamas. While environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for development, only a slight increase in the organization of this system could result in the formation of a tropical depression later today or tonight.”
Despite the somewhat favorable conditions right now, additional development is not anticipated after tonight due to strong upper-level winds.
The update went on to say that “the low is expected to move northwestward around 15 mph today and north-northwestward to northward tonight and Tuesday, remaining offshore of the east coast of the Florida peninsula. This system will continue to produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the northwest Bahamas through tonight. Showers and thunderstorms could also spread over portions of the east coast of the Florida peninsula tonight and Tuesday.”
By Wednesday and Thursday, the system will be pushed off shore of the Carolinas as a strong cold front moves through the region. No impacts are expected across the area.
