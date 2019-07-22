Crews battle early-morning mobile home fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a single-wide mobile home fire early Monday morning.
According to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue around 2:15 a.m., crews were called to a mobile home fire off of Vereen Drive. Smoke and flames were showing when firefighters arrived.
All occupants were out of the mobile home when crews got on scene, the tweet stated.
A few minutes later, a second tweet stated the fire had been extinguished.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.