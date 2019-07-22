Bill aims to ensure stronger protections for flood-prone communities across U.S.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A bill to amend the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968 was recently re-introduced by U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Brian Schatz (D-HI).
It aims to ensure stronger protections for flood-prone communities as coastal communities prepare for the peak of hurricane season.
The bill is called the “Repeatedly Flooded Communities Preparation Act” and it seeks to ensure community accountability for areas repeatedly damaged by floods.
Essentially, the bill wants communities to come up with a plan to put in place to lower flood risks in problem areas, asking local leaders to proactively mitigate against flood risk rather than taxpayers paying to rebuild the same properties over and over again.
Scott said this legislation will “help tackle the enormous debt the program is in while preparing communities to safeguard their homes and businesses before disaster strikes.”
The bill would also set deadlines for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to develop criteria to govern these repeat loss plans and determine what happens if the plans fail to go through.
It also requires FEMA to report to Congress every two years on implementation progress and authorizes FEMA to target special assistance to communities looking to address repeatedly flooded areas.
As the 2019 hurricane season continues, local insurance brokers like Kristin Saurini with Massey Insurance said bills like this are important to keep flood-prone communities in check, especially in Horry County.
“Everyone in the Myrtle Beach area does live in a flood zone. It’s not a matter of if it’ll happen, it’s a matter of when it’ll happen. So just making sure that you are aware the danger from flooding is extremely real and it’s important, and it can devastate a family and a community," Saurini said.
Currently, there are no requirements for municipalities or counties with a significant number of repeated lost properties to change their land-use management plans or public infrastructure investments to minimize flood risk.
Supporters of the act said it would provide the “first step towards breaking the costly cycle of repeated flooding and rebuilding” by providing communities with more tools to take proactive steps to reduce flood risk.
“Our bill builds on the momentum growing in states and cities to fight the new reality of accelerating sea level rise,” said Schatz. “We need to do all we can to prepare our communities and our economy to weather the storm.”
According to FEMA, flooding is one of the largest uninsured risks in the nation. Insurance agents say with the increase of severe weather in our area, homeowners should be mindful of how that impacts them year-round, not just hurricane season.
“If you are living in a coastal Horry or Georgetown county, you are in a flood zone. Now there are high-risk zones, but if you are living anywhere from Columbia to the beach, you are in a flood zone. So common misconception is, ‘Well my realtor told me that I’m not in a flood zone, I’m in the X zone.’ No, the X zone is a flood zone, it’s just the lowest-risk zone, and actually a statistic is about 30 percent of flood claims come from those in the low-risk areas,” said Saurini.
Horry County Emergency Management officials said they do not comment on pending litigation. However, with the aftermath of previous storms, officials are actively working to offer tools and resources to the community.
They stress the importance of homeowners having flood insurance now before it’s too late.
