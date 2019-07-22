Bill aims to ensure stronger protections for flood-prone communities across U.S.

“If you are living in a coastal Horry or Georgetown county, you are in a flood zone. Now there are high-risk zones, but if you are living anywhere from Columbia to the beach, you are in a flood zone. So common misconception is, ‘Well my realtor told me that I’m not in a flood zone, I’m in the X zone.’ No, the X zone is a flood zone, it’s just the lowest-risk zone, and actually a statistic is about 30 percent of flood claims come from those in the low-risk areas,” said Saurini.