Woman surrenders, charged with murder in connection to Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A Robeson County woman is in custody Sunday after authorities say she shot two people.
26-year-old Jada Hayes of Fairmont turned herself into the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being charged with first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Deputies say during a domestic dispute between Hayes and 29-year-old Christopher E. Singletary, Hayes shot the man and 31-year-old Jeffrey D. Odum. Both were rushed to the hospital where Odum later died as a result of the gunshot.
Officials say Singletary is currently in stable condition.
The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.