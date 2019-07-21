One seriously injured in collision with entrapment in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is being transported to a hospital by medical helicopter after a collision with entrapment in Horry County early Sunday morning.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Tony Casey, a call for a crash near Highway 501 and Nutmeg Road came in around 1:35 a.m. One person was seriously injured in a wreck involving a vehicle and a tree.
A LifeNet helicopter was requested for tranpsort, according to Casey. As of 2:30 a.m., one lane has been closed in both directions as crews respond to the crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene.
