Coast Guard searching for possible victims after abandoned jet ski found in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials are still working to figure out the circumstances surrounding an abandoned jet ski that washed up on shore near North Myrtle Beach Saturday.
According to a city spokesperson the jet ski was found on the county side of Waites Island. Officials say it is still unclear if it was purposely abandoned, stolen or if the riders were lost at sea.
The US Coast Guard is flying in the area of the abandoned vessel, looking for possible victims.
