Hartsville police searching for man who wandered from care facility

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man believed to have mental impairments that could put him in danger.
Robert Wayne Gandy was last seen at the corner of Patrick Highway and East Home Avenue bear Sonoco.
Police say he wandered off from a Pee Dee adult care facility.
Gandy may be heading towards Society Hill.
Officers are currently searching the area with bloodhounds.If seen please contact Hartsville PD dispatch at 843-398-4920.
