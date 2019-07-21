First Alert: Another day of heat advisories, relief arrives midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the seventh straight day of heat advisories. The heat is on repeat again for your Sunday forecast with the heat index making it feel like 105-110° at times this afternoon. Highs today will reach the lower 90s on the beaches today with the upper 90s more common inland. If you have plans today, be sure to take those precautions. Especailly if your plans involve being outdoors for long periods of time. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out for today but better chances arrive during the work week.