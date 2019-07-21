First Alert: Another day of heat advisories, relief arrives midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the seventh straight day of heat advisories. The heat is on repeat again for your Sunday forecast with the heat index making it feel like 105-110° at times this afternoon. Highs today will reach the lower 90s on the beaches today with the upper 90s more common inland. If you have plans today, be sure to take those precautions. Especailly if your plans involve being outdoors for long periods of time. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out for today but better chances arrive during the work week.
Another round of heat advisories will be likely for Monday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 90s to upper 90s. A few showers and storms are likely at 20% for Monday afternoon and into the evening. The bigger story will be the better rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will begin to cool down into the upper 80s and low-mid 90s across the area. Increasing cloud cover ahead of the cold front will keep temperatures cooler. This system will bring widespread rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
We will notice a change in temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday as highs only reach the low-mid 80s on the beaches. Inland areas will see readings in the mid-upper 80s. A few scattered storms will remain possible for Wednesday, especially early. We will even hold onto a stray shower chance for Thursday before conditions try to clear up for the end of the week. Take a look at these cooler temperatures! Wow!
We are also watching the Atlantic for a low chance of a tropical development within the next five days. This cold front that is expected to impact us should keep this system offshore. Besides, at this time, there is only a 20% chance of development within the next five days.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.