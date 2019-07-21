Duo arrested, charged after man allegedly kicks 15-month-old puppy into Ocean Boulevard pool

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing animal abuse charges Sunday after reportedly drunkenly abusing a puppy at an Ocean Boulevard hotel.
The information comes via a City of Myrtle Beach police report.
23-year-old Dillon Lark is charged with ill-treatment of an animal after witnesses at the Hilton Enclave told police he used his foot to kick a 15-month-old dog into the hotel’s pool. Police write the dog could not swim and had it not been for others in the pool, the dog would have drowned.
20-year-old Kelsey White, who police say was with Lark at the time of the incident, was also arrested, and charged with drinking in public.
The report continues to say responding officers spoke with Lark’s brother, who was nearby at the time. Police write while the dog had food and water and did not appear to be in distress, the dog showed discomfort when touched in the abdomen.
The brother reportedly told officers the dog sustained broken ribs from a previous incident. With Lark and White in custody, and obvious signs of abuse to the animal, police seized the dog and brought it to the humane society.
According to jail records Lark is currently awaiting trail with no bond for the animal cruelty charge.
