Deputies arrest, charge man with attempted murder in connection to Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Deputies have one person in custody Sunday after an afternoon shooting left two injured.
25-year-old Willie Dytavious Scipio of Lamar has been arrested, charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Officials say Scipio shot two people at the Markette Convenience store at 104 W. Bobo Newsom Hwy, injuring them.
“Investigators were able to quickly identify a suspect for this shooting based on evidence collected at the scene,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said.
Scipio remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
