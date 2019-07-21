Crews searching for 21-year-old male missing after Saturday night swim near Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several agencies continue to search for a 21-year-old male last seen swimming near Palm Tree Island.
MST2 Jeff Mcconnell of the Coast Guard confirms crews were called to search for the man around 10:38 p.m. Saturday. The male and his friends were swimming near Palm Tree Island before his friends realized he didn’t make it back to the boat and called for help.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing man as Ian William Malson. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a purple shirt. Malson is described as being 5′8″ tall and weighing around 130 pounds.
Saturday night, the Coast Guard worked with New Hanover County to search for him by air and by boat.
At first light Sunday, they resumed the search, with help from local volunteers and a helicopter brought in from Elizabeth City.
Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirms the sheriff’s office is investigating.
NC Wildlife Resources Commission is also helping search for the missing swimmer.
WECT has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 910-798-4261. To remain anonymous, you can visit this link to submit a tip.
