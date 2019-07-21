Community helps bring missing dog home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A missing dog is back home thanks to the power of social media and more than one good Samaritan.
Traci Bean says her whippet named “Bonez” has been by her side through many difficult phases of life including her husband’s deployments, divorce and the death of her brother.
Bonez went missing on June 25th while Bean was out of town.
She immediately came home and began looking for him.
She drove around town, put up posters, hired a tracking dog to trace his scent, and of course, shared his photos and description on social media.
Hundreds of people followed the story, sharing, liking and commenting on Facebook over the last few weeks.
Several people called her with tips and possible sightings.
Bean never gave up hope.
“In my 26 day search, it seemed like it was nothing but dead end after dead end which only made the process more discouraging. However, with persistence and determination, a lot of poster making and mosquito bites, we finally found each other again,” Bean said.
She says Bonez was found about 5-6 miles from where he disappeared and while he’s skinnier than ever, he’s otherwise okay.
