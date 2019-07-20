One dead, two hurt after shooting at Robeson County birthday party

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Deputies are still investigating Saturday after a Robeson County birthday party took a deadly turn.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Folly Drive in Red Springs around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, authorities say they found a man dead on the front lawn with a gunshot wound.
Officials continue to say two other victims later arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds believed to be related to the birthday party shooting.
At this time no motive is known as to what started the shooting, deputies say.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide, Criminal Investigations and Drug Enforcement Divisions are actively investigating the shooting, and say around 50 people were at the party at the time of the incident.
Anyone that was at the party or with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100
