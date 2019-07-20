HCFR, North Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to 2-alarm restaurant fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple fire agencies have responded to a two-alarm fire in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded Friday night to Vietnamese Cuisine restaurant on Highway 17. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue provided aid to HCFR.
Video from a viewer shows flames shooting out of the restaurant.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said there are no reported injuries at this point.
Casey said the fire is under control but the clean-up is going to be extensive.
