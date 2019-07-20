North Myrtle Beach police chief asks community to help name new K-9

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety has a very important job for the community: naming their new four-legged crime fighter.
The 23-month old K-9 joined the department earlier in the week and comes all the way from the Budapest region of Hungary.
She will work alongside officer Patrick Wilkinson and will assist the department’s narcotic detection division.
"She's always attentive to me where ever I go in the building. She's always by my hip and everything. She's responded to me very well so far,” Wilkinson said.
North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Greg Purden believes the addition will increase their effects of keeping drugs off the streets.
“It’s a tremendous resource. Drugs are an issue all over the U.S. and certainly in a tourist town they can become an issue,” Purden said.
Wilkinson and the K-9 will spend the next several weeks training with Sgt. William Norton before they officially start patrolling the streets.
“The dogs are a real force multiplier for the department,” Norton said. “She can go to a job much more quickly and more efficient than 10 officers of the same type of detail.”
Wilkinson said having a K-9 by your side gives officers a sense of comfort in dangerous situations. The K-9 will serve with the department for six to eight years, so Wilkinson and his four-legged partner will continue training together.
“What you put in is what you get out. Hopefully we’re going to put in a lot of work, and you’ll have the best dog in the state right here in Myrtle Beach,” Wilkinson said.
And now, the police department needs the community’s help to give her a name.
“This is the community’s dog and we think it’s very important they help name the dog,” Purden said. “She’s going to be out in the community. People are going to be meeting her and we want them to recognize her.”
Send an email to nameourdog@nmb.us and submit a name for the newest addition to North Myrtle Beach’s police force. The contest will run through Friday, July 26.
