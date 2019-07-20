NC man dies after Oak Island wave breaks his neck

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - A Raleigh man died Friday after a powerful wave hit him at Oak Island Thursday.
Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Tony Young confirms teams pulled a man from the water around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Chief Young says when they pulled the adult male from the ocean, he was alive but not responsive.
Oak Island Fire, EMT and police were also called to the scene.
“A powerful wave at the beach, something totally unexpected,” a friend of the Dingles, April Schweitzer, told WRAL. “There was just too much swelling to do anything for him.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved. WRAL contributed to this report.