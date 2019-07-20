Myrtle Beach woman makes threat to kill Conway police officer, report says

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A report released Saturday shed more details into a alleged threat made against a City of Conway police officer.
According to a City of Myrtle Beach police report, a female suspect told a close family friend she was going to ‘kill’ the officer, claiming he was the reason she is homeless.
The family friend, identified only as ‘Jarvis’, tells police the suspect owns a gun and lives in a Myrtle Beach area shelter called New Directions. Jarvis alerted police to the threat Friday, July 19, and says though he lives in Las Vegas, he had seen pictures of the gun.
The report claims the suspect was ‘just recently arrested for assaulting a City of Conway police officer’, but does not specify if it the same one she threatened.
Myrtle Beach police reportedly relayed the threat to the shelter as well as the City of Conway Police Department.
