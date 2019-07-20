Midlands woman diagnosed with colon cancer at 27, one month after father dies of lung cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A midlands woman is now forced to put her life on hold after being diagnosed with colon cancer, at just 27-years-old.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is most often found in people who are 50 years old or older.
The word ‘cancer’ doesn’t come easy to White’s lips.
“Cancer is just a very scary word for my family, I guess for any family honestly,” White said. “My grandmother had passed away from lung cancer, my grandfather had passed away from cancer.”
Her family history recently became a reality.
“I got sent to the hospital, about three weeks now for severe abdominal pains and a lot of cramping, and a lot of just terribleness all together. I went in once, they gave me a prescription sent me back home and I had to go to the ER immediately like 12 hours later because nothing had gotten better,” White said. “I’m in the ER, they’re like we’ll do a CT Scan, X-Ray, we’re doing all these things. Within like five to ten minutes and they’re like we’ve called a GI surgeon and you’re going to be admitted into the hospital.”
Twelve hours later, White says her doctor came in to tell her they are going to do emergency surgery.
“The doctor comes in and is like we have surgery scheduled for 2:30, at this point it’s like 1:15, and I’m like oh ok. There’s no time to panic. This is great, let’s do this.” White said.
Two days after the surgery, White says she was diagnosed with stage 3b colon cancer.
“They were like oh so it is cancer. You have colon cancer, at 27 years old. It’s in your colon, it’s in three of the 22 lymph nodes, and you’re going to have to do chemo,” White said. “ I’m just like sitting there like stop. Rewind. I have cancer like I have colon cancer?”
It was a moment of shock and fear, after the recent memory of losing a person, a hero, that means so much.
“It’s been a journey especially hard because my dad had passed away from lung cancer literally a month before I got admitted to the hospital so that was even harder as a whole,” White said. “I mean the worst part honestly of this whole thing was having to call my mom a month after my dad passes and be like.. and after she lost both of her parents, and be like hey so we’re not panicking, it’s very highly treatable, but I have cancer.”
She says one of the hardest part is not being able to work, which has been her norm for the past 7 years.
She’s worked in almost every position at the Flying Saucer on Senate St.
She stepped down in the beginning of March before her father died from lung cancer.
Despite the obstacles, she finds a way to continue to smile and laugh and is ready for the fight of her life.
“It tends to hit older men over anybody else and I’m 27 with an old man cancer. So all you can do is just make jokes and just go through it I guess. I can’t do anything else about it at this point. I guess you could just either be miserable and do that or stay positive,” White said.
White says she will start chemo in mid-August.
If you’d like to help White during this battle, you can donate here, where she says all the funds will go towards her medical bills.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of cancers that affect both men and women, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.
It is the third most common cancer in men and women.
