Deputies investigate shooting that left two injured in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Deputies in Darlington County are investigating a shooting that left two injured early Saturday morning in Hartsville.
According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of two people who arrived at an area hospital in a personal vehicle with gunshot wounds around 1 a.m. Authorities say the two had non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies believe the shooting happened at the Markette Convenience Store in the 100 block of W. Bobo Newsom Highway.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.