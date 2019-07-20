Clemson, Coastal Carolina place players on Awards watch lists on Friday

A 2019 Phil Steele Preseason Sun Belt All-Conference fourth team selection, Likely play in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2018. The first-year Chant finished the season tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions on the year, coming on strong at the end of the year by hauling in nine passes for 57 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games. The Massachusetts native, caught 12 passes for 106 yards and averaged 8.8 yards per catch, which included a 29-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter in the win at Louisiana (Sept. 22), four receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown versus Arkansas State (Nov. 10) and four catches for 13 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia Southern. He also grabbed one pass for a season-long 31 yards and a touchdown at South Alabama (Nov. 23).