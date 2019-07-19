Two injured in North Myrtle Beach golf cart crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a crash involving a golf cart Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.
Dowling said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sea Mountain Highway and Ye Old Kings Highway. He added a man and woman were in a golf cart when they were hit by another vehicle.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to Dowling. The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.
This is all the information available at this time. Check back for updates.
