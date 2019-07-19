Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 501 sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash in the Aynor area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on WM Nobles Road near U.S. 501.
The injured person was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Casey. He added a helicopter was requested but not used.
For a time, the U.S. 501 beach bound lanes were closed. As of about 1:15 p.m., the lanes have reopened.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.