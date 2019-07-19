Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 501 sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 501 sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash in the Aynor area. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | July 19, 2019 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 1:18 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash in the Aynor area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on WM Nobles Road near U.S. 501.

The injured person was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Casey. He added a helicopter was requested but not used.

For a time, the U.S. 501 beach bound lanes were closed. As of about 1:15 p.m., the lanes have reopened.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.