Coroner’s office confirms 1 killed in crash on Highway 57 in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Little River has turned deadly.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 2 p.m. to Mt. Zion Road and South Highway 57 in Little River.
Patty Bellamy with the Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. Officials said two others were hurt in the crash.
The victim’s name has not been released.
It’s not clear what caused the crash.
