Restaurant Scorecard: Roaches in one restaurant, flies in another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Deckerz at 90 Hillside Drive South in North Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found the interior underside and chute of the ice machine had a slimy buildup. Foods also had expired date marks, while others were not dated properly.
Additionally, inspectors found roaches, killed before they went into the floor drain. Others were seen inside the floor drain.
A crockpot insert was broken and the door handles were broken off the reach-in freezer. Inspectors found standing stagnant water inside the keg cooler, while dirt and debris was found under and between toaster ovens.
Plumbing was leaking under the three-compartment sink and broken floor tiles were throughout the kitchen, in addition to other violations.
Inspectors gave Deckerz an 82 out of 100.
Our next restaurant is China Buffet at 1293 38th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors noted the deflector plate on the ice machine had debris accumulation. Flies were also found in the kitchen.
A backflow prevention device was not seen on the hose under the pressure at the pre-spray sink.
Inspectors gave China Buffet a 90 out of 100.
This week’s one perfect score went to Lucky Panda at 3300 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.
Three permits have been issued this week. You can soon expect to see Atlantic Ice Cream at 2608 S. Ocean Blvd., and J. Peters Grill and Bar at 825 Market Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Ella’s Ice Cream at 1516 U.S. 17 North in North Myrtle Beach is also on the way. There is no word yet on exactly when those businesses will open.
