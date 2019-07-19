Report: Woman steals sweets from Myrtle Beach store, runs into ocean to avoid arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The situation was anything but sweet for a woman who stole candy from a Myrtle Beach store and then ran into the ocean to avoid arrest, according to a police report.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 27-year-old Pasha Brittany Mclain was charged Wednesday with shoplifting of $2,000 or less.
According to the report, police went to Sweet Treats at 930 Boardwalk for a shoplifting report The store’s owner said the woman stole items from the store and walked out the door. He went outside to get the items back, which totaled over $30 in candy, police said.
The alleged thief came back into the store with the owner and gave the items back, according to the report. She reportedly said she took the items to resell them and make money.
When the store owner said he was calling the police, Mclain ran out the door, took off her hat, tank-top and shorts, and went into the ocean, the report states. The man followed her down to the beach until she was detained by officers.
Police reviewed surveillance footage, which allegedly showed the woman taking the items and walking out of the store without paying, according to the report.
