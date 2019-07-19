Police search for missing Florence man; family concerned for his safety

Police search for missing Florence man; family concerned for his safety
Andrew Paul Popecki (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | July 19, 2019 at 4:27 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 4:27 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is reaching out to the community and asking for help in finding a missing man.

Andrew Paul Popecki was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1945 West Palmetto Street.

Family members reported him missing and have concerns for his safety.

He was driving a silver 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser with South Carolina license plate number 7522NC.

Popecki was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.