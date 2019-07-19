Police rescue distressed swimmer, charge him with public intoxication

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who had to be rescued from the ocean Thursday night has been charged with public intoxication, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police responded to the beach around 53rd Avenue North at about 7:20 p.m. after receiving a call that a man was having trouble making it back to shore. Police saw a man, identified as 49-year-old Richard Cummings, about 50 yards offshore waving his hands, the report states.
Fire crews and an officer went into the water and brought Cummings back to shore. Police say Cummings smelled strongly of alcohol, had blood shot eyes and slurred speech.
According to the report, Cummings said he had been drinking during the day. Cummings reportedly resisted as officers placed him under arrest.
In addition to being charged with public intoxication, Cummings also faces a resisting arrest charge.
