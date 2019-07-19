One month to go until school starts for Horry County students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The start of the new school year will soon be upon us.
Horry County students are just one month away from the first day of classes. School officials said they’re going into this year with more positions filled.
As the third-largest school district in the state with 6,000 employees serving about 44,000 students, district leaders are expecting 397 new students this year.
Last year, there was a change in the South Carolina retirement system that affected many employees within the state, leaving about 200 vacant positions for teachers.
“It was a statewide change to the retirement system, which made a lot of employees more eligible for that retirement package and it was more desirable for them to take that,” said Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools.
According to Bourcier, the district is looking at about 100 open positions, some of which include physical therapists, speech therapists and registered nurses. The budget for the 2019-2020 school includes a 2% increase in teachers’ pay. School leaders hope that by the time the school bell rings on Aug. 19, schools in Horry County will be almost fully staffed.
Bourcier said there are roughly 12 openings in the local high schools, six at the elementary level and four for middle school.
In the past, the district faced a shortage of bus drivers, but Bourcier said they’re going into this new school year on the right track.
As far as bus routes for the new year, school officials said they’re in the process of finalizing the plans to release soon. For parents of children planning to take the bus, right now is a good time to start the early registration process.
“We always encourage people to do early registration because during that registration process parents will select if their student is in need of bus transportation for the morning and or the afternoon. So that really dictates how we sit there and do the routing for bus stops, so those should be finalized within the next week or so as well,” said Bourcier.
Also new this year, the district increased makeup days from three to five. Additionally, an environmental consultant was hired to work hand-in-hand with school officials on any type of policies and procedures to help with any on-going remediation issues.
Another change for the upcoming school year is the grade reconfiguration for Myrtle Beach area schools. Child development and kindergarten students will attend the Myrtle Beach Early Childhood school. First- and second-grade students will attend Myrtle Beach Primary. The old Myrtle Beach Middle School that was renovated last year will now be the new Myrtle Beach Elementary School, leaving the old intermediate school empty. Bourcier said officials are still working to determine how to use that vacant space in the future.
Last school year, the district added an armed security officer to all 27 elementary schools and implemented a clear-bag policy at football and basketball games. That will remain in effect.
The first day of school for Horry County students is Monday, August 19. To get parents and children ready, the district will be releasing its top 10 back-to-school list soon, which will include important items like the updated bus routes and schedules, required immunizations, and school supply lists.
