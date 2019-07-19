Myrtle Beach man accused of possessing child pornography

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges, according to a news release from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Glenn Richard Leal.
Leal, 30, allegedly possessed multiple files of child pornography. He was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Leal is charged with seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces up to ten years in prison on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
