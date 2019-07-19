Manhunt underway in Hartsville for car thief who led police on a chase

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A manhunt is underway Thursday night in Hartsville for an alleged car thief, according to authorities.
Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair said an officer began pursuing a car that had been reported stolen out of Kershaw County.
The thief crashed the vehicle after the pursuit and then ran away on foot, according to Blair. He added officers had set up a perimeter off Home Avenue in Hartsville shortly before 11 p.m. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was assisting with tracking dogs.
No other information was immediately available.
