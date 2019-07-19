Man tied to Facebook Live shooting on Ocean Blvd. turns down plea, another pleads guilty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two of the men connected to a 2017 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that was captured on Facebook Live appeared in court Thursday.
According to Cara Walker, an assistant prosecutor with the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, defendant Keshawn Steele turned down a plea agreement that would have seen him serve three years in jail and three years’ probation.
Steele is facing six counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. A future hearing date was not set Thursday, according to Walker.
She added that another defendant, Jarvez Graham, pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree assault and battery by a mob and was sentenced to two years’ probation under the Youthful Offender Act.
Authorities said on June 18, 2017, Derias Little and several others were along Ocean Boulevard when a fight broke out after Little sucker punched a person from behind.
They said Little also fired shots and exchanged gunfire with a motel security guard. Police said that’s when he took a car at gunpoint from a driver and a passenger.
Seven people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A security guard was also struck by rounds, but no officer was shot or injured during the incident.
The shooting, which was broadcast on Facebook Live by a man named Bubba Hinson, brought national attention to Myrtle Beach after a violent Father’s Day weekend that included several other shootings in the area.
In April, Steele’s brother, Tyron Steele, entered an Alford plea to accessory before the fact of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. An Alford plea is when the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.
Steele was sentenced to 72 days with a credit for the 72 days’ time served.
In March, Little pleaded guilty to carjacking, attempted murder and a possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The case involving a fifth suspect, Raekwon Graham, is still pending.
