Heat index 105°+ through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dangerous heat continues this weekend has the heat index climbs above 105° each afternoon.
It won’t take long for the temperatures to climb Saturday and Sunday. Expect the heat index to hit 90° by 10 AM, pushing to between 105° - 110° through the early afternoon. Don’t expect much relief from rain chances this weekend. Only expecting an isolated shower or storm through Sunday.
The break from the heat won’t arrive until the middle portions of next week. We’ll kick of next week with more heat advisories and heat indices above 100°.
A cold front is set to arrive in the Carolinas on Tuesday of next week, sticking around for a couple of days. This will increase the cloud cover with scattered showers and storms looking likely. This added cloud cover will finally allow the temperatures to cool off a bit through next week.
