First-of-its-kind firearms, tactical store opens in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new tactical store recently opened its doors in the Grand Strand, giving area law enforcement and first responders a local place to gear up.
Cormac Arms and Outfitters is located at 1205 38th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach. It’s the first store of its kind to open in the city, and the company’s first physical store.
They specialize in selling automatic weapons and tactical gear to local agencies, including the police departments in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Conway.
All store employees are former officers or military. They also offer free presentations on topics like how to clean a weapon, and how to make your first gun purchase.
Co-owner Douglas Kahn said he was motivated to open up shop so first responders didn't have to go hours outside of town to get the gear they need.
"Many of the law enforcement here travel to Columbia, Charleston, or Wilmington to buy their gear, and there's nothing local. So we opened our store here to help cater for first responders and law enforcement,” Kahn said.
While the store’s been open for a few weeks, an official grand opening is scheduled for Aug. 3.
