Darlington County School District increases safety and security with $5 million plan

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District is putting $5 million into a district-wide security upgrade.
Tim Newman, the district’s superintendent, said there are three main parts to the new security and safety plan: security cameras, key cards and an emergency alert system.
"We want to make sure we provide safety and security for our kids, for our staff, for our parents and communities," Newman said.
The first part of the plan - to upgrade and install security cameras at all of the district’s facilities - is already underway.
Newman said they’re still working out the kinks for the second part, which are the key cards. He said those cards will be the only way people will be able to access the buildings.
"It's difficult to work through how can we secure all of these doors yet still allow students to get and from class," he said.
The schools will also have a new emergency notification system that will use technology to alert students and staff to danger instead of utilizing a PA system.
"You may not want to broadcast over the speakers certain types of information, but you can certainly scroll it across screens, small screens that are throughout the building and classroom,” Newman said.
The extra security measures are not only for the current facilities, but for the new schools being built too.
“All three of them are single buildings with specific points of access, limited points of access,” he said.
Newman added the security cameras should be completely upgraded and installed by late fall.
