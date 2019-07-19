Conway expands recycling program after ‘overwhelming’ success in 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway is expanding its recycling program after receiving a grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
According to a press release, city officials purchased 1,200 recycling carts in 2018 via DHEC grant funding to offer to residents on a first-come, first-served basis.
City officials said the response was “overwhelming” and they’ve diverted more than 85 tons of recyclable materials from going to the landfill, the release stated.
Conway leaders then applied for another round of funding from DHEC. They were given approval to purchase another 500 carts, according to the press release. They are being ordered and are expected to be available in the coming weeks.
Those who are interested in one of the carts can click here for updates on when they’ll be released.
Below is a breakdown of how many tons the city of Conway recycled in 2018 versus the first six months of 2019, according to city officials:
