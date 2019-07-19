Connecticut man killed in one-car crash in Florence

One person was killed in a crash on East National Cemetery Road in Florence Thursday night. (Source: Google Maps)
By WMBF News Staff | July 19, 2019 at 11:24 AM EDT - Updated July 19 at 11:27 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A passenger died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash in the Florence area.

According to information from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on East National Cemetery Road near Swamp Fox Road.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Ryan Sufrin, of South Windsor, Conn., according to the coroner’s office.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and her condition is currently unknown, von Lutcken said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

