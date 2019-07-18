18-year-old man shot in knee near U.S. 501, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WMBF) – Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was reportedly shot in the knee on Sunday.
According to an Horry County police report, the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Chanticleer Drive - the University Village - off U.S. 501.
The victim was brought to the hospital by a woman who told officers that they had been by a pool at an apartment complex when she heard a gunshot, the report states.
According to police, the woman said she grabbed her keys and started to leave the area, and as she was heading to her vehicle, she saw the victim coming towards her yelling for help and holding his leg. She reported that she put him in her car and drove him to the hospital.
At the hospital, the victim told police that he has no memory of the incident. The 18-year-old said the last thing he remembered was "smoking the weed and leaving the apartment, walking down the stairs, and walking by a bush,” according to the report.
The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening, the report states.
If you have any information on this case, call Horry County police.
