Worker dies following fall at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A 28-year-old worker died following a fall Thursday at Georgetown High School, according to the coroner’s office.
Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway said he was called to Georgetown Memorial Hospital after the worker was brought in.
Georgetown police officials said the worker fell about eight feet to the floor, according to WMBF’s sister station Live 5 News in Charleston.
Ridgeway said it is unclear at this time if the worker’s death was the result of the fall or electrocution.
He added an autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the exact cause of death.
