Weekend Events: Staying cool and dodging a storm or two

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The sticky weather pattern continues for the weekend here in Myrtle Beach and in Florence. If you are headed to an event this weekend, keep in mind the heat and humidity. It will feel like the triple digits for outdoor activities and plans each afternoon. Our SC Weekend Team has highlighted both events inside and outside to keep you cool in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here’s the forecast for just a few of them!
The Pageland Watermelon Festival is in downtown Pageland on Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. The event will be humid and warm but should not keep you away from the fresh watermelon, vendors and crafts! This event has everything for you and your family. If you are planning on heading out, please stay hydrated.
On Saturday night, Screen on the Green is happening in Hartsville. Come watch a movie Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. The humidity will still be high but the temperatures will begin to fall by the start of the movie. Once again, bring plenty of water.
In the Grand Strand, the Family Fun Festival is happening this weekend at the Moose Lodge in Myrtle Beach. It's a great way to beat the heat if you are in town. You can also head to North Myrtle Beach all weekend long for the Junior SOS! The Junior Shag Association is keeping the Shag alive all weekend long and you can learn the dance. That event is also indoors as well.
If you want more information about these events, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com. If you are planning on heading to another event this weekend, here’s a look at the weekend forecast. Be sure to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded for your weekend plans!
