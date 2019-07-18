Travelers could soon enjoy Starbucks, new bar at Myrtle Beach airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Travelers in the Myrtle Beach International Airport may soon have a new Starbucks and bar to go to while waiting on their flights.
During the Horry County Transportation Committee meeting on Wednesday, the Department of Airports presented the results from its bid process for a new food and beverage concession at MYR.
The selected proposal included a Starbucks and a bar.
The transportation committee gave the go-ahead for the Department of Airports to move forward in negotiations with the selected operator.
Once negotiations are done and an agreement is made, the department will present it to the full Horry County Council, which will go through a three-reading process.
MYR spokesperson Kirk Lovell said that based on the timeline of final approval and construction schedules, the target opening date for the Starbucks and bar is early 2020.
Lovell said if approved, the Starbucks will be in the airport’s food court area located between both Concourse A and Concourse B. The new bar will be located at the end of Concourse A.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.