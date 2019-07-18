Three arrested when Lumberton SWAT, narcotics unit, ATF task force execute search warrant

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Three people were arrested in Lumberton earlier this week after SWAT, narcotics officers and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms task force executed a search warrant at a home.
According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, law enforcement executed a warrant at 1526 Lovette Road after LPD detectives saw Billy Brown, who was wanted for several outstanding warrants, on the premises.
When the warrant was executed, Brown, along with two other suspects, were found inside the home, the warrant states. In addition, a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, prescription medication, two firearms and drug paraphernalia were also discovered, police say.
Brown was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, maintain drug dwelling, trafficking in opiates, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release stated. He was given a $1 million secure bond.
Also arrested was Matthew Jenkins, who was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of cocaine. He received a $6,500.00 secure bond.
Finally, Stephen Baker was charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $500.00 unsecure bond, according to the release.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.