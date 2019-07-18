Suspect Search: Man accused of cashing a fraudulent check

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police said a suspect is accused of cashing fraudulent checks.
Authorities are looking for Antwaun Marcel Marshall.
Authorities responded to a fraud call in March that occurred in the Socastee area of Horry County.
The victim with Grand Strand Auto Auction said two checks were fraudulently produced and cashed at the Crescom Bank in Socastee with the victim’s information as the issuer. The victim said Grand Strand Auto Auction did not produce or authorize the checks, and did not have any association with the suspect.
The complainant did have an affidavit of forgery from Crescom Bank for both of the checks that were cashed, and also advised they did have to transfer funds to cover the cost of the checks.
The victim said she was alerted by Crescom Bank in Myrtle Beach when the suspect attempted to cash additional checks.
The suspect and an accomplice did receive the cash amounts listed on the checks from the Crescom Bank in Socastee.
Marshall is charged with forgery less than $10,000.
He’s 35 years old with a last known address of Orange Avenue in Myrtle Beach.
