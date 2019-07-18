Student alleges college employee threatened him with a knife, employee resigns

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A college employee has resigned after a heated exchange with a student.
Darrell Brown, a student at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing Technology, said a SiMT technician allegedly pulled a knife on him during an argument.
Afterwards, Brown said a Florence Darlington Tech official banned him from campus.
Brown said it all started Tuesday morning when he was driving back to the SiMT campus for class.
He said on his way there, he drove around two vehicles he said were driving kind of slow. One of those vehicles was driven by a college employee.
“I put on my signal, went around the two vehicles didn’t think nothing of,” Brown said.
He said the employee arrived on campus shortly after he did.
Incident reports by both Brown and the employee state the employee approached Brown about his driving.
In the employee’s report, he said while they were arguing, Brown looked like he was going to charge at him.
He told the deputy he had his hand on his knife, but that he, quote, “can’t remember” if he opened it or not.
Brown said that’s not true.
“He pulled out a knife... out of his right pocket, opened it up and had it by his side when he approached me,” Brown said.
Brown said a Florence Darlington Tech official then banned him from campus after deputies arrived.
Edward Bethea, FDTC Interim President, said Brown was asked to leave in order to clear the scene.
“I mean it was a lot of hollering and all that and we were just trying to get the people off the campus that created such an altercation on the campus,” Bethea said.
Bethea said the employee was also asked to leave campus and was suspended without pay. He resigned Wednesday evening.
Bethea said Brown has since been allowed back on campus and can continue to take classes. However, Brown said he’s still not satisfied with the employee’s resignation.
“I felt victimized. I was at a loss for words because what did I do? I didn’t try to run him off the road, I didn’t blow no horn, no words or nothing was exchanged, so I don’t know why he took it upon himself to approach me about driving my car," Brown said.
Neither person involved is facing charges at this time. We reached out to the employee, but was unable to get a comment from him.
