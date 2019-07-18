SCHP: Woman involved in DUI crash with 2 kids inside van in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was taken into custody after authorities said she drove under the influence with two children inside the vehicle.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area.
Troopers said a 2009 Honda van ran off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox.
They said 39-year-old Meghan Abel was behind the wheel and there were two children also inside the van.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Abel is charged with DUI and unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.
As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, she is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
