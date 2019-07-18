S.C. one of the deadliest states for senior drivers, study says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new study using data from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration ranks South Carolina as the ninth deadliest state for drivers 65 years or older per 100,000 drivers.
The group said 14 percent of accidents in the Palmetto State involve senior drivers.
For the full data,
S.C. is one of 20 states that doesn’t have specific laws for senior drivers. Other states require people 65 and older to renew their licenses more often or have more frequent testing.
Neighbor 2 Neighbor (N2N), a national group with a local chapter in Myrtle Beach, said they’re committed to facilitating difficult but potentially life-saving conversations between family members.
“One of the things we find is giving up the keys. That can be one of the hardest conversations adults can have,” said Joe Kunkel, executive director at N2N. “Neighbor 2 Neighbor acts as a resource for those families who have concerns, and we’re here to answer those questions so families can have a plan."
The group said Myrtle Beach is the No. 1 area for retirees nationwide, just ahead of Charleston. In the last six years, Kunkel said the group has provided more than 3,000 additional safe rides to those in need.
To volunteer with with Neighbor 2 Neighbor,
