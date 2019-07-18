Police, SLED arrest 4 at now shutdown Atlantic Beach apartments

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities took four men into custody on drug charges after executing a search warrant at a now shutdown Atlantic Beach apartment complex.
The State Law Enforcement Division was called in to assist in North Myrtle Beach Public Safety in executing a search warrant on a room at the Ocean Apartments.
Arrest warrants show that officers found marijuana, cocaine and digital scales in the room.
Authorities arrested Christopher Clarida, Wesley Gause, Donovan Jones and Zion McNeill.
They face the following charges:
- Christopher Clarida - Distribution of cocaine - 1st offense, manufacturing/poss. Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue W.I.T.D.
- Wesley Gause - Distribution of cocaine - 1st offense, manufacturing/poss. Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue W.I.T.D.
- Donovan Jones - Distribution of cocaine - 2nd offense, manufacture, possession of other sub. In sch. I, II, III W.I.T.D. - 2nd offense
- Zion McNeill - Manf., dist., etc of methamphetamine or cocaine base - 1st offense, manufacturing/poss. Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue W.I.T.D.
Tenants at Ocean Apartments had to be out of the complex on July 15.
Court documents revealed that an undercover investigation at the apartment complex led to the discovery of an illicit drug ring.
The documents allege the Ocean Apartments, located at 612 31st Ave. S. in Atlantic Beach, housed gang members and facilitated the sale of illegal drugs starting in May 2018.
According to the documents, all of the drug dealing tenants are members of the Bloods street gang, and drug dealers frequently accepted guns in exchange for drugs.
Horry County police were ordered to shut down the property for a year.
