Police: Man sexually assaults woman, forces her to drive him to bank

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after he sexually assaulted a woman before forcing her to drive him to a bank for money, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.
On July 13 around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the IGA in Quinby for a possible robbery that occurred in city limits.
Police say they learned the suspect, identified as Craig Antonino George, was helping a woman clean a home in the 1000 block of Layton Street. While working in the home, George walked behind the victim, began to choke her and demanded money, the release states. George then allegedly made the woman take off her clothes and fondled her.
According to police, George made the woman get dressed and forced her to drive him to her bank to get money from an ATM and Western Union inside the Quinby IGA. Police say the victim was able to get away long enough to call 911 and hide.
George left the scene but returned and was arrested without incident. He is charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
George is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
